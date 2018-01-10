Mathura refinery revamps units ahead of BS-VI fuel rollout

Mathura refinery has decided to go for innovation and revamp of its two units to meet the challenge of 100 per cent production of BS-VI grade fuel by 2020, a director said. (Reuters)

Mathura refinery has decided to go for innovation and revamp of its two units to meet the challenge of 100 per cent production of BS-VI grade fuel by 2020, a director said. “With the addition of third reactor in series to the existing two reactors and furnace, Prime G (gasoline de-sulphurization) unit of Mathura refinery is being revamped for ensuring BS-VI petrol with sulphur content 8ppm (wt),” Mathura Refinery’s Executive Director Larry Wright Khongwir told reporters yesterday. He added both the revamped units are expected to be commissioned by September 2019. India plans to leapfrog to BS-VI fuel norms, which are equivalent to Euro-VI norms, by April 2020 directly from current BS-IV norms. However, the government has advanced implementation the BS-VI fuels in the National Capital from 2018 to curb emissions. Khongwir said the biggest target for the refinery this year is to supply BS-VI high speed diesel (HSD) to Delhi NCR. Since the targets for BS-VI fuels to Delhi NCR has been revised, it has decided to go for some innovations also. So far BS-VI compliant HSD has been supplied to major automobile giants like Mahindra & Mahindra, JCB India Limited, Bosch Limited, Honda Motors, and Daimler India Commercial & Atlas Copco, he said. Mathura refinery has maximum production potential of 50 thousand metric ton per month (TMTPM) of BS-VI MS (petrol) and 140 TMTPM of BS-VI HSD. To meet the National Capital’s requirement, Mathura refinery is required to supply 20 TMT of BS-VI MS & 50 TMT of BS-VI HSD.