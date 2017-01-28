Mathura district court gets video conferencing facility

Video conferencing facility to hold online hearings of undertrials without them coming out of their prisons was inaugurated today at the Mathura District Court.(Reuters)

“It would save money and would ensure security of undertrials,” Allahabad High Court (Administrative Judge) Justice Devendra Kumar Arora said after inaugurating the Video Conferencing Bhavan at the court campus here.

On facilities to litigants, Arora said his priority was to set “the house” in order.

“From the feed back received, there has been improvement in every component. Not only are officers attending court in time but delivering speaking order. Their behaviour towards litigants is also good,” he said.

On being asked if he is contemplating to restrict adjournments for speedy justice in line with the National Lok Adalat, he said, “Without the cooperation of the Bar, restriction on number of adjournment cannot be imposed.”

Explaining the advantage of the video-conferencing system District Judge Ramesh Tewari said now hardly eight persons would be required to conduct court proceeding against 150 required earlier.

One additional district Judge and one magistrate would now conduct court proceedings related to undertrials, he said.

“The system would save time, money and ensure security of undertrials,” Secretary District Legal Services Authourity Anil Kumar Yadav said.

The Administrative Judge conducted token court proceedings by extending the remand of attempt to murder accused Sher Khan and Ashik, accused of extortion and criminal intimidation, to February 9.

Arora also inaugurated the renovated Nyayik Bhavan at the court campus and also held meetings of judicial officers. He also inspected courts in Mathura and Chhata Tehsil.