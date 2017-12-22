Masterstroke! Silenced in Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar bats for ‘Smart Sports City’ on Facebook

New Delhi: Cricket legend and nominated member Sachin Tendulkar speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday, during the winter session of Parliament. PTI Photo / TV GRAB

A day after the virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to the Congress protests over PM Narnedra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House yesterday, he took to the Facebook to share his message and vision for sports in India. “It is my endeavor to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and help make my dream, our dream. Always remember, dreams do come true! Jai Hind,” he wrote and also posted a video message.

In the video, Sachin speaks about the greatest gift he received from his father, Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, “the freedom to play, the right to play”. Sachin says he would be always grateful for that. Sachin says he realizes that there are “pressing” issues to be heard in the country but being a sportsperson, he would concentrate on sports, fitness, and health. The Cricket icon says people who have brushed aside sports, fitness, and health should remember they have a deep impact on our economy and are interlinked. Sachin says his vision is of a “A healthy and and fit India” and goes on to explain that India will emerge as the youngest average age nation by 2020 but this fact will not be supported by the phrase “India young hai, to fit hai”.

Sachin points out that India is the “diabetic capital of the world” with 75 million people affected by it and India also stands at the third rank in terms of obesity. The economic burden of these diseases will restrain the growth of the nation and according to a UN report the impact on the economy for non-communicable diseases from 2012 to 2030 will be $6.3 trillion dollars, he says while pleading that India should strive forward towards a healthier mindset and nutritious food habit to change the scenario.

Remembering his father’s words, Sachin said it is imperative for the youth of India must change lifestyles otherwise an unfit and unhealthy nation is a “recipe for a disaster”. Sachin has proposed a three-pronged ‘I’ strategy – Invest, Insure and Immortalise for a healthy and sporty India. He says that open places and grounds must be retained beside developing smart cities. He says “smart sports cities” must also be constructed and requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley via the video to keep aside a percentage of Corporate Society Responsibility (CSR) funds for this purpose.