Massive traffic jam at India Gate in Delhi as over 100,000 people gather at iconic spot on first day of 2018!

On New Year’s Day, more than 100,000 people are reported to have gathered at Delhi’s iconic India Gate. Following the massive traffic jam, Delhi Police issued a statement which read: “Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to a gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrians and heavy volume of motorists.” People have gathered at this central location as it is a holiday and to celebrate the new year in a wide open area. India Gate remains a popular spot for the people of Delhi to spend the New Year’s Day.

Delhi Traffic Police in its statement also said: “No parking available around India Gate. Advised to avoid India Gate and take an alternate route.” Not just India Gate, reports of huge traffic jam came in from most parts of the South Delhi. Roads leading to Lajpat Nagar, Barapulla & DND (Delhi Noida Direct Flyway), Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan. In Central Delhi, visuals from Mandi House came in showing huge traffic jam.

Meanwhile, the construction of a National War Memorial at India Gate is set to begin from mid-November. The Memorial will be built to honour over 22,600 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in various wars against China and Pakistan since Independence. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the memorial next year in November.

India Gate is an extremely popular among the tourist as well. The popular spot is a memorial to 70,000 soldiers of the Indian Army who died in the period 1914–21 in the First World War. India Gate was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens. Images of an ambulance were seen which was trying to make its way through the traffic jam near Delhi’s Mandi House circle. Reports of a massive traffic jam at Tilak Marg near India Gate have also come in.

Amar Jawan Jyoti which is also known as the flame of the immortal soldier is one of the major highlights at the India Gate. It consists of black marble plinth and reversed rifle and war helmet. It was erected under the India Gate in the wake Liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971 to commemorate Indian soldiers killed in the defence of their country.