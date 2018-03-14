Massive shock ahead for Yogi Adityanath? Samajwadi Party leads in Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presses an electronic button during a public meeting where he inaugurated various development projects, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at DLW ground in Varanasi, on Monday. PTI Photo

Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-election results 2018: In what might become a massive shock for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP is trailing in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. Gorakhpur is the home-turf of Yogi Adityanath. He had been a five-time MP from the seat.

The bypoll here was necessitated after Yogi Adityanath vacated the seat last year to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Phulpur was previously represented by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He too had vacated the seat last year.

As per the latest round of counting, the BJP is trailing in both seats where voting was held on March 11. In Gorakhpur, the Samajwadi Party was leading in four rounds by around 4000 votes. In Phulpur, SP candidate was leading over 12,000 votes in the ninth round of counting.

BJP was also trailing in Araria by-election of Bihar to RJD candidate by over 1300 votes.

The SP candidates in Phulpur and Gorakhpur were supported by Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

In Bhabhua Assembly seat of Bihar, BJP was leading by over 4000 votes. In Jehanabad, RJD was leading.

Update at 12.18 pm:

SP leads in Gorakhpur by around 4000 votes by the fifth round of counting.