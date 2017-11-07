Masood Azhar nephew shot dead: In a first, US made M4 rifle recovered in Kashmir; Here’s what else terrorist used; see pic

M4 rifle is a weapon mostly used by the US army in its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a first, security forces on Monday recovered a US-made M4 rifle after a successful encounter with three foreign terrorists, one of whom is believed to be the JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew. M4 rifle is a weapon mostly used by the US army in its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Besides M4 rifle, the security forces also recovered two AK-47 rifles. Three militants and an army soldier were killed in a fierce gunbattle in Kashmir’s Aglar area last night. “It is learnt that Talha Rasheed, nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, was among the three militants (including two foreigners) killed in the encounter at Aglar in Pulwama yesterday,” a police hand out stated. Speaking to media, General officer Commanding Victor Force Major General B S Raju said that there were reports that Azhar’s nephew was among the slain militants.

Muneer Khan, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) said besides investigating the claim of JeM nephew’s killing, authorities will also probe as to how the US-made rifle made its way to Kashmir. “I am thankful that they (Jaish) have for the first time owned the (slain) Pakistani militant.

Recovered weapon.

Now, I request them to now claim the body as well,” Khan told reporters. “It was an excellent operation, nicely coordinated between police, Army and CRPF,” Khan added.

