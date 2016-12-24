Masked men attack woman constable with acid in Vellore

A woman constable was injured in an acid attack by unidentified people in Vellore city of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Representational Photo: IE)

A woman constable was injured in an acid attack by unidentified people in Vellore city of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The constable, who is identified as Lavanya, has suffered injuries on her face and hand, she has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case but are yet to identify the attackers. The incident happened on Friday evening at Tiruppattur in Vellore district, where two masked miscreants threw acid at Lavanya when she was coming back from work. According to reports, the victim has even lost her eyesight.

Last year in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had asked states and UTs to compensate, rehabilitate and ensure free treatment to acid attack victims as per its guidelines. Earlier, the court had come to the aid of acid attack survivors by issuing directions including an order to all private hospitals across the country to provide free treatment, including medicines and expensive reconstruction surgeries, to such victims. It had asked all state governments and Union Territories to “take up the matter with private hospitals” to ensure acid attack victims are attended to immediately and adequately.

The hospitals, where such victims are rushed after the incident, would have to provide a certificate or document stating that the person was an acid attack victim and the document would enable her or him to access free treatment, including surgeries, at a later stage, it had directed. On the banning of off-the-counter acid sale across the country, it had asked all states and UTs to notify acid as a “scheduled substance” to stop its unregulated sale. The court had also said its order should be sent to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, who in turn, would ensure that it reached district magistrates for compliance and directed them to publicise it to ensure awareness among the people.

(With inputs from PTI)