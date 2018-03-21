Mary Kom’s Boxing Foundation among 42 organisations under MHA scanner for FCRA violation, NASSCOM also on list

An NGO run by Olympic medalist and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom is among 42 organisations being probed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for allegedly received foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. (PTI)

An NGO run by Olympic medalist and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom is among 42 organisations being probed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for allegedly received foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. The Mary Kom-led NGO has come under the lens only four days after it was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Imphal on March 16. Along with the NGO, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (a non-profit organisation working towards development of the women in Uttar Pradesh), Centre for Internet and Society, Public Health Foundation of India and NASSCOM (the apex body for the $154 billion Indian IT BPM industry) are among 42 organisations probed by Home Ministry for violating foreign funding laws.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said that 21 NGOs were served standard questionnaire which includes Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, Delhi. Other organisations on the list are Asianet New Charitable Trust, Kerala, Amnesty International (India) Foundation. He added that audit and inspection had been completed in cases of 21 other NGOs including Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Delhi, NASSCOM, Delhi and Public Health Foundation of India. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs confirmed that the NGOs received foreign funding and the probe undertaken under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

Mary Kom’s Regional Boxing Foundation was registered and founded as a charitable trust in 2006. She launched the non-profit organisation with her husband K Onler with the vision to promote boxing among the underprivileged youth in Manipur and other Northeast states. Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust was set up in 2002 to address the development needs of the underprivileged of the country, especially the rural poor. Its work is currently impacting 42 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The Centre for Internet and Society is a Bengaluru-based NGO that raised the breach of Aadhaar data is among the 42 organisations who were served a questionnaire.