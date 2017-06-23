Marshal injured in Punjab Assembly ruckus

A scuffle broke out today between AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains of Lok Insaf Party with security officials outside Punjab Assembly. (ANI image)

A marshal suffered a fractured arm when AAP MLAs were physically taken out of the Punjab Assembly today after they created a ruckus. In a written complaint filed with the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, marshal Amanjot Singh said that he was on duty in the Vidhan Sabha when AAP legislators allegedly tried to advance towards the chair of the Speaker while shouting slogans. After this, when the AAP legislators were being taken out by the security personnel, they allegedly attacked them and during the melee, Amanjot’s left arm broke, said an official release.

Another marshal Harjit Kaur has also complained that when she was performing her duty in the Vidhan Sabha, an AAP legislator hit her on the shoulder and her shirt was torn. Punjab Assembly witnessed a ruckus when protesting AAP MLAs were taken out of the House.