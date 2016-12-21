Market cess revenue: After Maharashtra govt warns on under-recoveries, APMCs up in arms

Market committees are currently under-reporting market cess revenues in the state or are conducting business outside market yards which is resulting in a loss of revenues, he said.

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh has issued a stern warning to Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the state to stop the leakages in the system to prevent a loss in the market cess revenues. The minister’s statement, however, has most market committees up in arms over the allegations levelled against them.

If 100% cess is collected by the committees then revenues will double and more funds will be available to the committees for employee salaries and projects within the committees. Market cess is usually 0.75% to 1% of the total traded value.

Kishore Toshniwal, Director (Marketing), Maharashtra said it would be difficult to quantify the extent of losses because there is no way of ascertaining how much is under-reported. It is true that there are a lot of issues on market cess and to some extent under-reporting happens, he admitted.

Market sources pointed out that usually either employees or the directors collude with the traders and do not declare the full value of the goods which leads to losses. The market cess revenues differ from one APMC to another and usually a certain jurisdiction is given to the APMCs for functioning.

However, in some cases, the vehicles are not brought into the market yards and the trade is conducted outside the environs of the yards leading to losses, sources said. APMCs are local autonomous bodies and the marketing board usually plays a regulatory role, Toshiniwal explained. A monitoring mechanism will be floated soon to keep a check on such instances, he said.

Jaydutta Holkar, chairman, Lasalgaon APMC, one of the largest wholesale onion hubs in the country, however, had different views on this issue. “Market committees are unnecessarily being maligned. Market committees have to seek permission from the board for every single welfare project in the yards including drinking water facilities. On one hand the government has gone ahead and has given the freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the markets. Now, the committees do not have the power to stop this. Earlier the committees used to have squads that used to conduct surprise checks on such instances”, he pointed out. For instance a market such as Lasalgaon reports a turnover of some R700-800 crore annually of which market cess revenues come up to R9-10 crore. Delisting of fruits and vegetables has not affected arrivals, he pointed out. Instead arrivals have remained more or less the same and farmers prefer the security of APMCs for their financial transactions with traders, he pointed out.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government’s move to delist fruits and vegetables from the purview of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee(APMCs) had resulted in a crossfire between traders and farmers and wholesale markets across Maharashtra had remained shut for a while in protest against the state government’s decision.

The 302 odd APMCs remained shut for days. Traders who were agitating following an ordinance issued by the government to delist fruits and vegetables outside the scope of APMC were demanding a level playing field will be allowed equal rights as farmers.

Karnataka, Nagaland, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal have already taken fruits and vegetable completely out of the purview of APMC act. Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have done it partially.

The government is now encouraging cashless transactions and around 186 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the country are now part of a special drive run by the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) of the Centre to promote cashless payments.

The special drive is being run in wake of the demonetisation move of the government to ensure that there are no glitches in payments. Around 16 APMCs from 10 districts of Maharashtra are part of this special campaign which will be run for a fortnight. After the government scrapped the R500 and R1,000 notes on November 8, it has become imperative for the APMCs to conduct daily business through cashless payments.

Some of the markets in Maharashtra had remained shut for a few days to find ways and means to resolve the issue. However after realising that there is no going back on the ban on these notes, the markets slowly started opening up and are now conducting payments through cheques, NEFT, RTGS and demand drafts.