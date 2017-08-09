Maratha Kranti Morcha rally in Mumbai Live Updates: Shiv Sena MLAs protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding reservation

Maratha Kranti Morcha rally in Mumbai Live Updates: The largest protest march of the Maratha community is being held in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. (ANI image)

Maratha Kranti Morcha rally in Mumbai Live Updates: The largest protest march of the Maratha community is being held in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Lakhs of people from across Maharashtra are expected to attend it. The rally is being held to seek reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community among other demands. To deal with the pressure, the Central Railway has made elaborate arrangements. This is 58th protest march. So far 57 protests rallies have been held in various parts of the state following the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old Maratha girl in Kopardi in Ahmednagar district in July 2016, according to reports.

11:43 AM: “Based on inputs about number of people who will go back to their destinations after the rally, probably after two pm, we will run additional suburban services as per the requirement, as are run during peak hours,” Sunil Udasi, chief PRO of Central Railway, said.

11:40 AM: BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar had met to discuss preparations and necessary arrangements from a security point of view

11:38 AM: Over 3 lakh people have taken part in the Maratha Kranti Morcha rally.

11:35 AM: Shiv Sena MLAs were protesting outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding reservation for Maratha community.

11:33 AM: Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to use the Bombay Gymkhana ground adjacent to the Azad Maidan, to handle the large number of people expected to participate in Maratha Kranti Morcha rally, an official said.

11:30 AM: Maratha Kranti Morcha rally by Maratha community to demand for reservation has begun in Mumbai.

11:28 AM: Their other demands include Amendment in SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) to stop its misuse, loan waiver to curb farmer suicides, and remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

11:25 AM: The silent protest is a peaceful way to press demand for reservation in jobs and educational institutions and punishment for culprits in the Kopardi case, the organisers were quoted as saying by Police.

11:23 AM: The Maratha Kranti Morcha rally has been organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Maratha groups.

11:20 AM: Social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter have been used to spread the message about Maratha Kranti Morcha rally to community members.

11:18 AM: The JJ flyover will be closed for traffic today in view of the Maratha Kranti Morcha rally, police said. Schools in south Mumbai is closed as a precautionary measure, an official said.

11:15 AM: The Maratha Kranti Morcha rally has begun from the BMC’s Jijamata Udyan and will culminate at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

11:10 AM: This comes exactly a year after the first march was held in Aurangabad.

11:08 AM: Lakhs of people from across Maharashtra are expected to attend the 58th – and the largest – protest march of the Maratha community.

11:05 AM: Visuals from Thane Eastern Express Highway.

11:00 AM: Traffic movement affected at various places in Mumbai due to Maratha Kranti Morcha rally.