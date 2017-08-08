Maratha Kranti Morcha protest on Wednesday: Mumbai police to use drones, CCTV cameras for surveillance

Picture for representation only. (PTI)

The Mumbai police, who are yet to give a nod to Maratha Kranti Morcha for organising a protest in the city on Wednesday, have installed surveillance gadgets all over the city as a precaution and to ensure law and order. Surveillance gadgets include drones, CCTV network, traffic diversions, technical surveillance and watchers. This step is being taken by the Mumbai police so that the ongoing proceedings of the state Assembly is not disrupted and also to guarantee that discipline is maintained. Mumbai police PRO Rashmi Karandikar told IE, “We received their application. It’s in process at the zonal level.” Schools and colleges in South Mumbai have been informed by the police as around 1.50 lakh people are expected to join the protest on Wednesday. Educational institutions have also been informed so as to give them time to take a call on whether they want to declare Wednesday as a non-working day or not.

A senior official of the home department said, “We have intimated the organisations about the protest. It will be solely their call to declare Wednesday a holiday as we don’t want to be seen as issuing an advisory to institutes to shut down owing to a protest called by the Marathas.” He added, “While the rally is expected to culminate at Bombay Gymkhana by 3 pm, South-bound traffic in the evening rush hours would be crippled. Keeping this in mind, we have informed the schools about the protest.”

Another official while talking about the number of people who are expected to join the protest said, “The input suggests that around 1.50 to 2 lakh people are expected to join the protest. Other than Ahmednagar, most of the protesters are expected from places like Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik.”