Maratha Kranti Morcha‬ protest in Mumbai TRAFFIC UPDATE: LIST of roads, routes, areas to avoid

Mumbai’s Azad Maidan turned into a sea of saffron on Wednesday as thousands of people demanding reservations for the Maratha community gathered here in what was their 58th protest in a year. Wearing saffron caps and carrying flags, the protesters walked down south Mumbai’s JJ flyover, which was closed for vehicular traffic, winding their way to the protest venue. At the Jijamata Udyan, where the Maratha morcha began at 11 AM, protesters tore banners put up by the Shiv Sena, stressing that they did not want any “political interference”. Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje told reporters at Azad Maidan he was participating in the march not as a Member of Parliament but as an “ordinary member” of the Maratha community. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also voiced his support to the protest march with a late night tweet. “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha,” the actor tweeted in Marathi, referring to a popular slogan. At Azad Maidan, a morcha participant — dressed like Chhatrapati Shivaji — was heard extolling the virtues of a “government of the people and for the people”, as practised by the Maratha king.

All parking areas in Navi Mumbai were full as morcha participants coming from across Maharashtra parked their vehicles on vacant lots.

The protesters have been demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions for members of the Maratha community, punishment for culprits in the Kopardi case and loan waivers for farmers.

Here is LIST of roads and routes to avoid:-

Dr. Dadabhai Naroji Road

Jamshedji Tata Road

Areas around Horniman Circle Garden

Hazarimal Somani Road

Areas around Bombay High Court

Mohammed Ali Road

Mahatma Gandhi Road

King’s Circle Flyover

Hindamata Flyover

Madam Cama Road

Old Custom House Road

Traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to citizens, during the silent morcha today from Byculla to Azad Maidan b/w 9 am-5 pm pic.twitter.com/oTvBFJUFe0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 9, 2017

Earlier, Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle has issued advisory -“Traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to citizens, during the silent morcha today from Byculla to Azad Maidan b/w 9 am-5 pm.”