Maoists directs cadres, leaders not to use market products, says it is hindrance to movement

The top Maoist leaders are worried about non-proletarian trends in the party’s top brass and cadres. In a document titled ‘Decisions regarding the use of lifestyle products and electronic equipment in the party’, it has directed the cadres to be very careful with the use of market products. In a series of dos and don’ts, the leadership has given a list of what can be used by the cadres from the market and what cannot be. The cadres have been instructed on the use of soaps to electronic gadgets, as reported in The Indian Express.

The party document said that the use of market products and not the local resources were leading to virtual economic anarchy, which is a serious problem causing hindrance to revolutionary movement. The document spoke of the growing non-Proletarian trends as the leaders are found spending lavishly and such lifestyle is against the very core principles of guerrilla life and also dangerous in these times of the growing war.

The document also laid down rules on the diet for the leaders and cadres. It instructed that things must be sourced from local people and sources and not markets as far as possible and that there must be no discrimination in the diet for leaders and cadres. Regarding consumption of non-vegetarian food and sweets, the cadres have been told to stick to their quota. According to the rules, before purchasing electronic gadgets, permission must be taken from a higher committee. Also not only that, even the use of cellphones are permitted only after committee’s permission and that it must not be used to contact family members or used for any sort of audio or video recording.

The document said, “instead of local people and resources, we are becoming increasingly dependent on the market.” Further hitting out at its own leaders, the document also stated that the leaders should first set examples by following communist ideals. The leaders have given instructions such as oil should be used sparingly, poham semia and groundnut should not be procured. The rules have asked the party cadres to renounce tea and those who must have it should have it with milk in the morning and red tea in the evening.