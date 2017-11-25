Maoism in Jharkhand to be finished off by December-end, says CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said his government will put an end to Maoist terror in the state by December and hoped that the state would be “free from terrorism and crime” from the beginning of 2018. (Image: IE)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said his government will put an end to Maoist terror in the state by December and hoped that the state would be “free from terrorism and crime” from the beginning of 2018. “In the last three years, there was no national news regarding Naxal (Maoist) attack on police personnel. Naxalite terror was finished in the state. There are some leaders with 20-25 aides who are in Buda Pahar. Our police personnel have been countering them and I have full faith on police that by December end, we will be able to complete the operation and put an end on Naxalite terror,” he said The state will be free from terrorism and crime from the beginning of 2018, Das said, adding that development cannot happen without peace.

Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have jointly undertaken operations to put an end to the Maoist movement, he said. He said a lot of Maoists and terrorists have surrendered after the state came hard by attaching their properties in the state. Speaking on the contentious issue of religious conversion, he said: “We are in a democracy and no religion should take advantage of poverty to expand itself.” Das also accused “some anti-national elements” of fomenting tensions and inciting tribals in the state.