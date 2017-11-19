Manushi Chillar wins Miss World 2017 for India, Haryana minister says it is success of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign

India’s Manushi Chhillar is crowned Miss World during the beauty pageant held in Sanya in southern China’s Hainan province on Saturday. (Source: AP)

On Saturday evening, Manushi Chillar of Haryana made India proud by winning the Miss World 2017 competition. While the entire country was busy celebrating her win, Haryana’s Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain took it as an opportunity to promote the state and the BJP government’s initiatives. In a tweet, Jain said that Chillar’s win at Miss World 2017 showed that the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was a success. “This shows that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is moving towards right direction. Certainly, this win will increase the pride of daughters of the state,” Jain posted in her tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other state ministers too congratulated Chhillar, 21, who belongs to Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district. “By winning the coveted crown of Miss World 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000, Manushi has made the country and the state proud,” said Khattar. Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu took to Twitter to say that Chillar’s achievement showed the daughters of Haryana were best in every field, and that millions of the state’s daughters would get inspiration from her.

The 20-year-old from Haryana who is a medical student edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. She was presented the crown by last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico, Stephanie Del Valle at an event held at a resort in the coastal city of Sanya. “Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support, and prayers. This one’s for India,” Manushi Chhillar wrote on her official Twitter handle after the win.

The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event, which was televised live globally. In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” Chhillar said to wide-applause.