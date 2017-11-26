Manushi Chhillar gets glorious welcome in India, thanks everyone for their love

When Manushi walked out of the airport here, she wore her bejewelled crown proudly, waving at her fans and even obliged to take pictures with them. (Twitter/ANI)

India’s Manushi Chhillar, who broke the 16-year jinx for the country at the Miss World pageant last week, received a warm welcome from fans as she arrived here on late Saturday night. Chhillar, who made the country proud by winning the Miss World 2017, thanked fans for showering her with love. She was greeted at the international airport here with numerous fans chanting “India, India” as they held up Indian flags and posters of Manushi. The posters read: “Welcome back Manushi Chhillar”, “Manushi Chhillar is Beauty with Brains, Miss World 2017”. In her tweet, Manushi said, “Feels great to be back home. Thank you India, for such a grand welcome.” “I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love,” Manushi said in a statement.

When Manushi walked out of the airport here, she wore her bejewelled crown proudly, waving at her fans and even obliged to take pictures with them. She had to struggle to reach her car as the shutterbugs and fans couldn’t get enough of her. Safeguarded by ample security, Manushi managed to rush through the pool of people.

Chhillar was in Hong Kong and London in the past week. Manushi, who hails from Haryana, won the Miss World 2017 crown in Sanya, China, becoming the sixth Indian woman to win the prestigious title. The last Miss World from India was Priyanka Chopra in 2000.