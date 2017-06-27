Manoj Tiwari vows to create Slum Settlement Reforms Board to build houses once BJP comes to power in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party MP Sanjay Bhiduri along with the local party workers visited the slum areas of Sanjay basti of Okhla phase II and Tukakhabad and went door-to-door to check out the living conditions there on Monday. (PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party MP Sanjay Bhiduri along with the local party workers visited the slum areas of Sanjay basti of Okhla phase II and Tukakhabad and went door-to-door to check out the living conditions there on Monday. During his visit, Tiwari addressed the party workers and said that the people of Delhi have been betrayed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because there has been no development in the area, especially in the areas where people are living in slums and unauthorized colonies, as reported by Navodaya Times. Both the ministers announced that whenever next time BJP comes into the power in the capital, the party will introduce a Slum Settlement Reforms Board, under which they will build houses for the people living in these areas.

Meanwhile, in his address, Sanjay Bhiduri said the major issues faced by the people living in the slum is of lack of water in the area, for which he allegedly held Sheila Dikshit and Kejriwal government responsible for being involved in the tanker scam. Sanjay was accompanied by the state minister, Vikram Bhiduri and South Delhi collector Rohtash. National general secretary (organisation) of the BJP, Ram Lal, along with state general secretary Ravinder Gupta, Northwestern District President Neel Daman Khatri and General Secretary Lochan Gupta, also joined local workers in a door-to-door campaign at Palla village in north Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said all Delhi slums and colonies will be made free of open defecation by March 31 next year. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 110 public toilets at Madrasi Basti at Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. The Chief Minister said his cabinet had earlier decided that shanties constructed before January 1, 2015, will not be razed until owners get alternate dwellings. He said work on construction of 583 brick houses for slum dwellers in Sangam Vihar has been started and would be completed in a few months.