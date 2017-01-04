Manoj Tiwari blames Arvind Kejriwal, team for ‘misleading video’

“They are saying that Manoj Tiwari is making fun of the people standing in bank and ATM queue through a song,” Tiwari said. (PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his team for making his video viral, in which he is allegedly seen making fun of the people standing in bank and ATM queues. Tiwari, also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi, in a video statement alleged that he is being targeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, as he is doing a reality check of the work of the Delhi government.

“A video of mine is going viral and it is being done by Arvind Kejriwal and his team,” Tiwari said. It was tweeted by Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday.

“Explosive sting of Manoj Tiwari making fun of Delhi people … Shameless and disgusting,” Mishra said in his tweet.

“They are saying that Manoj Tiwari is making fun of the people standing in bank and ATM queue through a song,” Tiwari said.

Defending his song, Tiwari said: “I sung to encourage and motivate those who were standing in the queues in a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive even after facing hardships.”

“It was my attempt as the Prime Minister had asked for 50 days of hardships and people were ready to face that for the betterment of the country,” he said. “Arvind Kejriwalji, why do you want to divert the issue?” the BJP leader said.

“The main problem of Kejriwalji and AAP leaders is that I am visiting slums and clusters of the city and spending time there and travelling in Metro,” he said.

Tiwari spent the night in the slums of Inderpuri in west Delhi on December 31 and in the slums of Nagloi on January 3. “I am doing the reality check of the works of the Delhi government in areas where it (AAP) was given massive mandate.”

During his drive, Tiwari said he found that the people in Delhi slums are facing water scarcity, owing to which they are forced to live under miserable conditions. “I was shocked to see that it is Delhi, the national capital,” he added.