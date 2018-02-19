Manohar Parrikar’s condition is stable; news that he is being flown to US for treatment is false, baseless: Goa BJP

In a major development related to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s health, BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar issued a clarification. He said that the news of Parrikar being flown to USA is false.

In a major development related to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s health, BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar issued a clarification. According to Narendra Sawaikar, Goa BJP Gen Secretary, “CM Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is responding to it. He is being treated by best of experts and as per info his condition is stable.” Also, he added that the news that he is being flown to USA for treatment is false and baseless, as per news agency ANI.

Sawaikar’s statement came in the backdrop of Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo’s statement earlier in the day that CM Parrikar could be taken to the USA if required. “Prime Minister has given all consent, if he(Manohar Parrikar) needs to be taken abroad for treatment then he should be taken.I expect from Lilavati Hospital he will come back to Goa after recovering and will not be taken out of India,” Michael Lobo, Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police detained a local journalist in connection with an alleged false news item about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is admitted at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital for treatment of a pancreatic ailment. The action against the journalist was taken after BJP leader Sunil Desai filed a complaint with Ponda police alleging that a fake news was being circulated, in which he (Desai) was being quoted about the health condition of Parrikar. “We have detained journalist Harish Volvoikar as a part of an investigation. He was questioned related to the false news that is being circulated,” Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday visited Lilavati Hospital here to enquire about his health. Modi was in the hospital for 15 minutes in the evening and was accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, which began today, would last for only four days owing to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.