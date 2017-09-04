Manohar Parrikar, Vishwajit Rane take oath as legislators

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane were on Monday administered oath as legislators at a brief ceremony at the Goa assembly.(Image: IE)

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane were on Monday administered oath as legislators at a brief ceremony at the Goa assembly. The oath was administered by Speaker Pramod Sawant in the presence of other MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. Parrikar and Rane were elected to the state assembly following the August 23 by-polls in Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies respectively in which the duo beat their respective opponents from the Congress by comfortable margins. Former Defence Minister Parrikar, who was rushed to state politics in March this year, said that he had resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday.

“I have already resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP,” said Parrikar, who was elected to the upper house of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. “I am back to the original place… My priorities are already decided as the Chief Minister. Priorities as the MLA will start today.” Parrikar vowed to make Panaji a “model city” and said “same principle will be used as model for other cities to be upgraded”.