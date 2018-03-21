  3. Manohar Parrikar responding well to treatment in US, says CMO

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the United States, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement here today.

By: | Panaji | Published: March 21, 2018 10:25 PM
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the United States, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement here today. Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US. “Further treatment on the chief minister has begun and he is responding well. The next review will be done in two weeks,” Rupesh Kamat, personal secretary to Parrikar, said in the statement. Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis.

He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21. After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near here. Later, he was again admitted to Lilavati Hospital on March 5, from where he was taken to the US.

