Manohar Parrikar may soon visit US for treatment; these three people will look after Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may soon leave for United States of America for medical treatment, Indian Express has reported. The Goa CMO said that Parrikar will go to Mumbai today for a health check-up and if needed, may even go abroad for further treatment. The chief minister on Monday called a meeting of his government’s senior ministers at his private residence in Dona Paula. Before leaving for Mumbai, Parrikar formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence. The committee will comprise of Francis D’Souza of the BJP, Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The Goa CM was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 15, where he received treatment for a pancreatic ailment. Parrikar was discharged from the hospital on February 22, and on the same day, he attended a session of Goa Legislative Assembly, where he presented the budget and made a brief speech. The session was shortened by four days owing to Parrikar’s illness. Agian, Parrikar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered mild dehydration on February 25. Later, he was discharged from the hospital on March 1.

Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy were called today and instructed on urgent and other important matters by Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. pic.twitter.com/xoUMIbCnTK — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 5, 2018

“Today, the chief minister is traveling to Mumbai for further medical checkup and based on the doctor’s advice may travel overseas for further treatment,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement on Twitter. “Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy were called today and instructed on urgent and other important matters by Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. (sic),” the CMO said in another statement on Twitter.

The MGP and GFP are allies of BJP-led Goa government. Sardesai told news agency PTI that financial sanctions of more than Rs 50 lakh would be cleared by this committee, adding, the mechanism has been worked out to avoid the paralysis of the administration in the chief minister’s absence.

On Saturday Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Goa unit had said it was incorrect to speculate about Parrikar’s health. Addressing questions from media, Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Parrikar was routinely checking files, but he does not meet people, because doctors have advised him rest.