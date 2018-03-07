Manohar Parrikar health update: Goa CM leaves for US for medical treatment

Manohar Parrikar health update: The former Defence Minister had said in a video message earlier that he would travel abroad for medical purpose as advised by the doctors.

Manohar Parrikar health update: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has left for the US for treatment. Parrikar, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, travelled to US late last night. He boarded a special flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport airport, according to reports. The former Defence Minister had said in a video message earlier that he would travel abroad for medical purpose as advised by the doctors. It has been learnt that Parrikar was accompanied by his elder son and a doctor.

Earlier on February 15, Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but was released on February 22. Parrikar was present during the Budget session of Goa Assembly. Later, he suffered from dehydration and admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital. On Monday, Parrikar was brought to Mumbai and admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

On Monday, before leaving for Mumbai, Parrikar had called a meeting with state’s chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy. He apprised Governor Mridula Sinha earlier in the day about his absence from the country. In a letter, Parrikar also informed the governor about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration. The letter also stated that he would be chairing the meeting of the council of ministers, whenever it is held, through video conferencing from abroad.

He also informed that a team of three ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) will function as a Cabinet advisory committee.

In 2017, Manohar Parrikar was sworn in as Goa Chief Minister after he had resigned from the post of Union Defence Minister. Previously, Parrikar held the prestigious Chief Ministerial seat for three terms-2000-2002, 2002-2005 and March 2012 till November 2014. He took as Defence Minister on November 9, 2014.

Parrikar served as the Chief Minister of the state in three terms — 2000-2002, and 2002-2005 and later from March 2012 till November 2014. Parrikar, who took the BJP to victory in the 2012 Goa assembly polls, had resigned as the Chief Minister and took over as Defence Minister on November 9, 2014. Parrikar is an IIT-Mumbai graduate in metallurgical engineering. He is a widower after having lost his wife in 2001. He has two sons.