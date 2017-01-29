Manohar Parrikar first heard about surgical strikes from TV: Digvijaya Singh

“The Defence Minister came to know of the surgical strikes from TVs when he was in Goa,” said Digvijaya Singh. (Reuters)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was in Goa and learnt about the surgical strikes on terror hubs in Pakistani territory from television, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday. “The Defence Minister came to know of the surgical strikes from TVs when he was in Goa,” Singh told the media here.

He also said it was wrong on Parrikar’s part to have credited his Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) training for the surgical strike and not Indian armed forces which carried out the strike.

“I am sorry to say that a person who has been a Chief Minister and now the Defence Minister refuses to give credit to the Army, but instead gives it to the RSS,” Singh said.

“This has been done earlier and even the former chief of army staff said these things have been done earlier. But such things are not taken credit for in public,” Singh said.