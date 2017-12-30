Manohar Lal Khattar’s New Year gift for Haryana farmers; to launch Bhavanter Bharpayee Yojana to counter distress

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will launch Bhavanter Bharpayee Yojana which is along the lines of minimum support price (MSP).

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend Shramik Jagrukta and Samman Samaroh today, organised by Labour Department, Haryana in Karnal. Khattar is likely to address farm distress. On Saturday, Haryana government will launch Bhavanter Bharpayee Yojana which is along the lines of minimum support price (MSP). The chief minister will also attend the Shramik Jagrukta and Samman Samaroh which is organised by Labour Department of Haryana.

Bhavanter Bharpayee Yojana will offer “input cost” for four crops — potato, onion, cabbage and tomato from January. “Haryana is the first state to introduce such a concept,” said Om Prakash Dhankar, State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister.

It was way back in June 2017 when The Indian Express reported that farmers were selling potatoes for 20 paise a kilo at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra district. The brilliant potato crop this season and the lack of support to deal with such a bumper crop led to the crisis.

The scheme addresses seasonal fluctuations in prices of key vegetables. As per the Haryana Chief Minister, “perishable vegetables like potato and tomato cannot be stored for long. Farmers have no solution to this problem”. Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Haryana president Gurnam Singh Chaduni welcomed the state’s initiative. However, he pointed out that, “eleven farmers who had stored potatoes were forced to throw them out in the open in the absence of any buyers”.

A senior government official said, “If we call Bhavanter Bharpayee Yojana as MSP for vegetables, then there will be a sharp increase in production. Many farmers will be growing potatoes or similar vegetables. Then we won’t be able to handle the situation in the absence of an adequate infrastructure.” He also pointed out that a similar situation was faced by the state in the production of sugarcane too. He said, “We had increased the income of sugarcane growers by Rs 6,600 per acre. It has led to increase in its area to two lakh hectare this year from 90,000 hectares in 2014”.

Minister Dhankar was the previous national president of the BJP Kisan Morcha. He said that the idea of providing support to vegetable growers is part of a plan to develop an area of vegetables and fruits in the National Capital Region to supply such products to the Capital — it is on the Chinese pattern of developing a peri-urban agriculture zone around Beijing to meet its needs.