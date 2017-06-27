Manohar Khattar unveils portal for purchasing voluntarily offered land

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a web portal developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for purchase of land voluntarily offered to the government by landowners for development projects. (Image: IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a web portal developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for purchase of land voluntarily offered to the government by landowners for development projects. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that on February 6, 2017, the state government had notified a policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to government for development projects. He said the policy was aimed at preventing distress sale by farmers and involving the landowners in decision-making while locating the sites of development projects in the state. “The twin objectives of the policy are sought to be achieved by establishing a mechanism whereby, a farmer before considering distress sale, is assured of approaching the government as a potential buyer for its projects..,” he said here.

Khattar further said that “ebhoomiharyana.org.in” is a landmark initiative of the Haryana government to transform the way land is procured in the state for public purposes. “It would help in preventing distress sale of landowners by offering state government as the potential buyer. The portal would help in matching the land requirement of government with voluntary offer of land by landowners and creating database of such available land,” he added. Through the portal, a state government department can upload their land requirement for development projects with details like total land requirement, feasible area, nearest landmark etc. and the landowners would be able to view the requirement on a google map through the portal, he informed.

The landowners can enter their land sale offers on the portal either against specific demand by the government department or on their own, without any specific demand. The voluntary offer for sale of land by the land owners shall help the state government in creating the database of available land for planning development projects, he further said. The portal has been designed in a user-friendly manner and landowners will be able to access the portal in Hindi also, he said. The portal shall soon have linkage with the land records database of the state government. Apart from the landowner, aggregators, who are registered under the Haryana Regulation Act, Property dealers and Consultant Act, 2008 and rulesmade thereunder, can also offer land against demand of any state government department, an official release said.

HSIIDC has been notified as the designated agency for providing this online portal and consultancy support to all the departments of the state and also conduct empanelment of aggregators. Raja Sekhar Vundru, Managing Director, HSIIDC said that five departments have already uploaded their land requirements on the portal and once advertisement is issued by the concerned department. For managing the portal and providing consultancy support, a separate Land Consultancy Cell is being created within HSIIDC. Vundru said that the scrutiny of the applications received through the portal would be done by the concerned state government department and HSIIDC would provide necessary assistance in evaluation of the bids of offer. Final decision to purchase the land would be made by the concerned department on the recommendations of High Powered Land Purchase Committee under the chairmanship of minister, revenue and disaster management, he added.