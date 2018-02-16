Manohar Khattar has given corruption-free government in Haryana: Amit Shah

Amit Shah showers praises on Manohar Lal Khattar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a corruption free government in the state. Addressing a rally here, Shah said, “ML Khattar has given a corruption free government to Haryana. In this state, former chief ministers have gone to prison for corruption, and now there is a term of the BJP government where there is not even a single allegation of corruption on ML Khattar.”

He also claimed that after March 3, there would be BJP government in 21 states. “Today, there is BJP governments in 19 states and after March 3, there would be BJP government in 21 states,” Shah claimed. He also briefed about various step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Reaching out to farmers, the BJP President said, “The Congress government did not provide farmers 50 percent profit to farmers on their input cost, and claimed that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he has fulfilled this demand of farmers.” He also said there is no need to give progress report to Congress

“The Congress has said that when Amit Shah comes, he should come with a progress report of four years. There is no need to give a report card to Congress, but we need to give details to the public of Haryana,” Shah said. Later, the BJP president also led BJP’s Hunkar Rally which was taken out on motorcycles.