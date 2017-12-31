Mann Ki Baat: Who is Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak? Inspirational story shared by PM Modi today



Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak batch topper of Kashmir Administrative Service this year. (Image Credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in today’s Mann Ki Baat talked about the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak from Kashmir. Anjum Bashir was this year’s batch topper of Kashmir Administrative Service and is a testament to the young people in Jammu and Kashmir as he defied all odds to realize his dream. It was way back in the 1990s when terrorists burned down Anjum Bashir’s ancestral house in Poonch district’s Surankote. Post that his family moved to Jammu. After clearing the Kashmir Administrative Service exam, Anjum was proud to talk about his achievement at having cleared the exams in his first attempt on merit despite facing challenges during his childhood.

While speaking to the media a few days back, Anjum said, “The decade of the 1990s was disturbed in the entire Jammu and Kashmir, but Pir Panjal, Rajouri and Poonch areas were badly affected because of insurgency and terrorism. The area was not developed, and secondly, there was a threat of insurgency – it was a double trouble for us.”

He talked about the time after he moved to Jammu. He said, “We received our primary education there, but when our parents found it difficult to keep us in those circumstances, we migrated from that area and I received rest of my education in Jammu”.

He added, “In Surankote, we suffered because of violence, but my message to the youth is not to indulge in violence as it is not the solution to any cause. We should be away from such things. If we do something positive, it will benefit us. And, if we opt for violence and hurt anybody, we will also suffer, If not today, maybe tomorrow. So, my parents were having a positive attitude and our intent was clear which made me reach this stage”.

Notably, it was in Class 8 or Class 9 when Anjum started dreaming of cracking the state civil services exams.

Anjum asks the youth to explore their potential in the areas of their interest and contribute towards peace and development. Anjum chose to opt for the Kashmir Administrative Service as he wishes to work for the people of his state and remain with his parents.