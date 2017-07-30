Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to unveil Quit India Movement quiz on app, urges youth to take part

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister said that the nation remembers the Father of the Nation for his leadership during Quit India movement. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the 34th edition of Mann Ki Baat today said that with Independence Day coming up in August, a quiz related to Quit India Movement will be launched on the Narendra Modi app. Suggesting to the youth of the country to participate in the quiz he said, “Transform this campaign into peoples’ movement. A Quit India Quiz is also being launched for my young friends on Narendra Modi App”. PM Modi exorted the youth to take to the app and access QuitIndiaQuiz afer it is launched. PM said that this is an attempt to link and make the youth aware of the great history of the country as well as the iconic freedom fighters who made freedom possible for us. Narendra Modi added that on August 15, he will get the opportunity to address the nation from the Red Fort and that whatever he says is not the voice of an individual, but that of 1.25 billion people of the country.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister said that the nation remembers the Father of the Nation for his leadership during Quit India movement and also leaders like Lok Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and who took part in India’s struggle for Independence. In his address, the prime minister added that the government was monitoring the rescue operations in the country and that the army, NGOs and other organisations are working hard to rescue affected people. He also spoke about the GST, which was launched by the country on July 1, had said that the people of the nation are happy with new tax reforms. “GST has transformed the economy. Successful roll-out of GST is a case study. It is also an example of cooperative federalism”, he was quoted as saying by ANI and added that the tax reform is the role model for rest of the world.

While referring to of Ganesh festival, the prime minister urged the people to celebrate it in an eco-friendly way. He also congratulated the performance of the Indian Women’s cricket team in the just concluded World Cup and said that during his recent meeting with them, he found them upset of not winning the tournament. The prime minister also said even if girls could not win the final have made every Indian’s chest swell with pride.