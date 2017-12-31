Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address nation today

This will be the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am. This will be the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. In his last address, the Prime Minister had exhorted humanitarian forces to unite against terrorism and also urged farmers to lessen urea use. It will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.