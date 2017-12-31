Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi says 10 ASEAN leaders to grace 2018 Republic Day parade

During the 39th edition of Mann Ki Baat, he said, “January 26, 2018, will especially be remembered through the ages”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ made a special announcement about the Republic Day parade in 2018. He announced that for Republic Day parade, top leaders of (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) ASEAN countries will attend as chief guests. This will be the first time when such huge number of chief guests are invited to the parade. During the 39th edition of Mann Ki Baat, he said, “January 26, 2018, will especially be remembered through the ages”. He continued by saying, “On January 26, the arrival of great leaders of 10 nations of the world as a unit is a matter of pride for all Indians.”

PM Modi continued, “Not one but 10 chief guests would grace the Republic Day this year. This is unprecedented in India’s history.” So far the number of chief guests for the Republic Day parade has been restricted to one. However, there have been incidents in the past when more than one chief guest have attended the parade. The last time when more than one guest was invited was in 1974 when Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and President of Yugoslavia attended the parade. Prior to that the year 1968 and 1956 saw more than one guest.

Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates was invited to grace the event. During his first year as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi invited then US President Barrack Obama in 2015. The following year, in 2016, President François Hollande from France attended the Republic Day parade.

“India looks forward to welcoming leaders” from ASEAN comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During his speech today, PM Modi also talked about the launch of Swachh Survekshan. He said the cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018. He said, “We will have a look at the strides we are making in cleanliness and areas in which we can improve.”

He also highlighted that the people who were born in the 21st century in India will be able to vote from the coming year.