Mann Ki Baat: New India will be free from casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Mann Ki Baat speech by wishing everyone a Happy New Year and then spoke about the preachings of Jesus Christ. PM Modi said that Jesus preached of serving the society and he quoted Gurudev Ramkrishna Paramhans as saying, “Serve living beings as if worshipping the almighty”. Modi also spoke on Guru Gobind’s 350th birth anniversary and said his illustrious life has instances of courage and sacrifice which should serve as a source of inspiration to all of us. Notably, PM Modi stressed that the New India, youth of the 21st century born on 1st January 2000, will become eligible voters in 2018 and they should strive to be free from “poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt & poverty”. PM Modi congratulated the `’New India Voters’ and urged them to register themselves as at the Election Commission and asserted that vote is the only tool that can bring change in the lives of millions of people.

During his speech, Prime Minister introduced the idea of a mock parliament in every district of India, a way to connect to the youth of the nation and share ideas for further development and proposed that such an event can be organised on August 15. While speaking of the youth of the nation, PM Modi spoke on Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak who detached himself from terrorism and hatred and topped the Kashmir Administrative Service. PM said that he is a true inspiration for the youth of the nation.

Prime Minister while speaking on Swachh Bharat, said that a cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness drive in urban areas. PM said that the government has brought sea change in how Muslim women are dealt with during Haj. earlier, PM said that a ‘Mehram’, male guardian, was needed to go with a woman but this year the government has changed the rules and around 1300 of them went on pilgrimage without a guardian.