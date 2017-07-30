Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi says told our women team not to be disappointed at World Cup loss, you have won over 125 cr Indians

Speaking about performance of Indian Women’s cricket team. PM Modi said that there will be a huge positive knock on effect and this will benefit girls in India in a number of ways over the years. (PTI)

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the amazing benefits that the country has derived from the Indian women’s cricket team reaching the finals of the Women World cup in England at Lord’s. PM Modi said that there will be a huge positive knock on effect and this will benefit girls in India in a number of ways over the years. PM Modi, when he met the Indian cricketers after they came back from England, revealed, “I told our daughters not to be disappointed that they did not win the World Cup. The fact is that through your performance you have won over 125 cr Indians.” He added, “I said to them that this is the age of the media. They raise everyone’s expectations to the skies and when these are not met there is a huge backlash in terms of disappointment.” However, PM said that there is a need to get over that. He explained, “When our daughters were not successful the loss was not theirs simply because 125 cr Indians took the loss on their shoulders and as such this must weigh down our daughters.” He concluded his remarks about the women’s cricket team by saying, “I told these daughters of ours that they should just get rid of the disappointment. What you have done is win over 125 cr people with your fine performance.”