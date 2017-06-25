Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi says Lord Jagannath is God of the poor, gives English lesson in his address to nation

Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister said, “Lord Jagannath is God of poor; few know that in English, juggernaut means a magnificent chariot, that is unstoppable.” (Source: IE)

Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi today in his 33rd radio address to the nation dwelt on a number of issues that the people of the country are either grappling with or celebrating. So, from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Lord Jagannath Yatra in Odisha, khadi, books to Eid greetings, PM highlighted each and every issue and even provided personalised commentary about the people involved as well as reminisced about his own experiences. He talked about the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha and proceeded to take a nation-wide class on the religious event being so important and moving that a special word was created in the English language and that dictionaries list it too – the word is widely used widely by all English speaking people due to its powerful meaning. Prime Minister said, “Lord Jagannath is God of poor; few know that in English, juggernaut means a magnificent chariot, that is unstoppable.”

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word Juggernaut is derived from the Jagganath (which means lord of the world). As per the dictionary in the 14th-century Franciscan missionary Friar Odoric who had been to India told Europeans about the procession of Lord Jagganath in present day Odisha. Odoric told his fellow Europeans about the enormous carriage which carried an image of Lord Vishnu and how people jumped under the chariot as a sacrifice to the Lord Vishnu. The story spread throughout Europe and caught the imagination of English listeners. By the 19th century, the word juggernaut was used to describe large vehicles or large machines which were capable of crushing people.