‘Mann Ki Baat’ most trending Twitter hashtag in 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 11:37 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday. #Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral. “Mann Ki Baat” is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. “#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year,” Twitter said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017. Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

