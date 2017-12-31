Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: We will attain Mahatma Gandhi’s unfulfilled dream of Swacch Bharat, says PM Modi

This will be the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi is all set to address for one last time before the year ends through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi will be sharing his thoughts with the nation in the radio show which will be aired at 11 am. This will be the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, this will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. Akashvani will also broadcast Mann Ki Baat in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. In his last address, the Prime Minister had exhorted humanitarian forces to unite against terrorism and also urged farmers to lessen urea use. Besides he also spoke about the importance of Constitution and the contribution of the Indian Navy to our lives. It will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Track Mann Ki Baat Live Updates here:]

11:29 am: It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj ,she must have a ‘Mehram’ or a male guardian, otherwise she cannot travel, it was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year arnd 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian: PM Modi

11:24 am: India looks forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders for Republic Day 2018 celebrations. This is the first time so many leaders will grace the celebrations as the Chief Guests: PM Modi

11:23 am: A cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas: PM Modi

11:20 am: Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu & Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured: PM Modi

11:17 am: Swachh Survekshan begins in January. We will once again have a look at the strides we are making in cleanliness and areas in which we can improve: PM Modi

11:16 am: Just now, while talking to you I got an idea whether we could organize a mock parliament in every district of India? I propose it should be around August 15: PM Modi

11:15 am: PM @Narendra Modi appreciates the Punyam Poonkavanam initiative at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

11:12 am: While talking about positivity, I want to talk about Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, who excelled in the KAS exam. He overcame adversities and distinguished himself: PM Modi

11:11 am: Narendra Modi speaks about organising mock Parliaments in India’s districts.

11:10 am: During Mann Ki Baat last month, I had spoken about Positive India. I am happy that so many people shared their Positive India moments through social media: PM Modi

11:08 am: We can have mock Parliaments in our districts, where we discuss how to make development a mass movement and transform India. The New India Youth must take a lead in this: PM Modi

11:04 am: Tomorrow, 1st January is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters, says PM Modi

11:03 am PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and says service is a part of India’s culture.

11:00 am: PM Narendra Modi starts off addressing people by talking about Christmas which celebrated just few days ago.Conveys Christmas greetings, talks about the commitment of Lord Christ to service.

10:50 am: Incase you missed out on your last Mann Ki Baat dose, watch the video here

10:45 am: PM Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation. Stay tuned for for updates.

10:25 am: In his address last minth, PM Narendra Moidi had touched on the importance of our soil, the constitution. Since the date of address coincided with the anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 attack, he made a point to speak on that as well.

10:20 am: The ruling BJD, however, ridiculed the BJP’s plan. “The people of Bijepur have decided to bless the BJD candidate. Therefore, Modi-ji’s radio programme will have no impact on the people,” said BJD’s sitting MLA and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

10:10 am: The BJP’s state unit President Basant Panda, BJP Legislature Party leader and all legislators will be present in the booths and will listen to the Prime Minister and address people after the programme gets over.

9:55 am: Senior leaders, including two Union Ministers – Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan — will be present in Bijepur and supervise that people hear the Prime Minister’s programme.

9:50 am: The Odisha unit of the BJP has made arrangements in all the 270 booths in bypoll-bound Bijepur Assembly segment to bring together people for listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio.