Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi salutes martyrs of 26/11 attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his 38th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11 am. The Prime Minister through a tweet on Saturday evening urged people to share their inputs with him on Narendra Modi Mobile Application. In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that families needed to pay closer attention to the health of their children, given the declining status of immunity among the younger generation, largely due to the “lifestyle disorder.” The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. Many senior BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah will listen to the address from the polling booths in Gujarat while having tea. The campaigning is in full swing for the two-phase polls due next month. Gujarat goes to poll on December 9 and 14. In his radio programme, PM Modi remembered the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack.

11:17 AM: PM Modi said that 5th December will be celebrated as World Soil Day. He talked about the importance of soil.

11:15 AM: “There was combination of large ships and small boats in Maratha Navy. His naval forces were very efficient and skilled in attacking the enemy and in defending their attacks. And how can we not remember Kanhoji Aangre! He took Maratha Navy to newer heights,” PM said while talking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

11:12 AM: Talking about the rivers and seas, PM said that it is India’s gateway to the whole world. “Be it the Indus, the Ganges, the Yamuna or the Saraswati – our rivers and seas are both economically and strategically important. These are our gateway to the whole world. This country, our land has an unbreakable bond with oceans,” he said.

11:10 AM: PM Modi said that 4th December will be celebrated as the Navy Day. “My dear countrymen, we shall observe Navy Day on the 4th of December. Indian Navy secures and protects our maritime boundaries. I congratulate all those who belong to the Navy. All of you must be knowing that our civilization developed along river banks,” he said.

11:09 AM: “26/11 is our Constitution Day but how can nation forget that on this very day nine years ago, terrorists had launched an attack on Mumbai. The country remembers and bows to those brave citizens, policemen, security men and each one who lost their lives then,” PM said.

11:07 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers and salutes the martyrs of 26/11 attack. He said that terrorism is challenging humanity and India along with other countries should look to defeat it.

11:05 AM: “Today is 26/11. The 26th of November is our Constitution Day. Constitution of India is the spirit of our democracy. This is the day to remember the members of the Constituent Assembly,” the Prime Minister added.

11:03 AM: “A few days back, students from Karnataka wrote to me. I was very happy to read their letters on a wide range of issues,” PM said. He followed it by talking about India’s constitution that was adopted on this day.

11:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 38th radio has begun. The PM started his programme by speaking about Karnataka kids who had written to him.

10:55 AM: Tight security arrangements are in place for ‘Mann Ki Baat Chai Pe Charcha’ program. MP Paresh Rawal will be attending the event on Hari Dhava Road in Rajkot.

10:45 AM: Amit Shah will attend ‘Mann Ki Baat – Chai K Sath’ program in Ahmedabad shortly. The preparations are on for the same:

10:25 AM: Seeking to exploit a crude meme tweeted by the Congress mocking the Prime Minister’s `chaiwala’ past, BJP leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah, will listen to PM’s radio talk ‘Mann ki Baat’ while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat.

#MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow at 11 AM. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/dfIeEtMRpg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2017

10:15 AM: PM Modi had acknowledged the fact that BJP leaders will be listening to the show. “Happy to know that @BJP4Gujarat karyakartas (workers) are going to the booths and hearing #MannKiBaat together,” Modi tweeted.