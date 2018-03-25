Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi says, working on India’s economic growth, fulfilling Dr Ambedkar’s dreams

This will be PM Modi’s 42nd edition of the radio broadcast, which will be live streamed, on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on Narendra Modi mobile application.

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. This will be PM Modi’s 42nd edition of the radio broadcast, which will be live streamed, on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on Narendra Modi mobile application. In 41st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi vouched upon the importance of Artificial Intelligence and its benefits and also congratulated the science community ahead of the celebration of National Science Day. In his 42nd radio address Narendra Modi started off by wishing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. He asserted the importance of Swacch Bharat and how people wrote to him about examinations which went by. Since this year is going to be the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he urged people to celebrate it in an innovative way. He further talked about the dream of BR Ambedkar and his dream of empowering India and how today it is being recognised in the world as an indstrial powerhouse.

Track LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:

11:26 am: In the mid-40s, the world was talking about World War II, the Cold War and divisions, but one man, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was talking about unity, Team India and cooperative federalism: Pm Modi

11:23 am: It was Dr. Ambedkar who dreamt of India as an industrial powerhouse. Working on India’s economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams. India is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for his vision for irrigation, port development: PM Modi

11:20 am: This year will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, therefore PM Modi said we should find innovative ways to make Bapu’s celebration memorable.

11:17 am: Great people like Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Ji, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and Chaudhary Devi Lal ji spoke about the importance of agriculture and welfare of farmers: PM Modi

Great people like Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Ji, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and Chaudhary Devi Lal ji spoke about the importance of agriculture and welfare of farmers: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/QoAYo2bIeY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

11:15 am: The coming months are important for the farmers, hence a number of letters have come from their end, many had written about MSP and they wanted me to elaborate on it: PM Modi

11:10 am: When a woman in Uttar Pradesh constructs 125 toilets Despite a number of struggles and inspires women to to fight for their rights, this is the philosphy of women power: PM

11:07 am: This time, people have written to me about exams, the upcoming vacations, water conservation among other issues: PM Narendra Modi

11:05 am: I read a post on MyGov by Komal Thakkar ji, where she referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit. Alongwith being IT professional, your love for Sanskrit has gladdened me. I have instructed the concerned department to convey to you efforts being made in this direction: PM Narendra Modi

11:01 am: PM Narendra Modi wishes the nation on the auspicious day of Ram Navami

10:51 am: PM Narendra Modi’s monthly address will start shortly, please stay tuned in for further updates on Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat.