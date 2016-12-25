Mann Ki Baat: In year’s last speak, PM lauds Disabilites bill and praises people for India’s improved Global Rankings

PM Modi addressed the last Mann ki Baat of 2016 today. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on his 27th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, which was the last for the year 2016. This ‘Mann ki Baat’ comes after Opposition’s criticism of the NDA government’s decision to recall high-value bank notes and an unproductive winter session of the Parliament that saw consequent protests owing to the demonetisation move.

In his previous month’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ on November 27, the PM thanked citizens and banks across the nation for accepting the demonetisation move and urged people to embrace digital banking over cash banking so as to counter currency crunch. He also had spoken on the prevailing Kashmir unrest and praised the bravery of the Indian Army. PM Modi mentioned that several organisations like GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers) has taken new initiatives to popularise digital transactions among villagers.

Modi praised the passing of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill – 2016 by the Parliament. He said that this is a landmark moment for “Divyangs” and will add enormous strength to ‘Accessible India’ movement. Under the Disabilities Act, the types of disabilities have increased and provisions for additional benefits have been introduced. Strict provisions for penalties for offences committed against persons with disabilities and violation of new law have also been made.

PM Modi spoke about cashless transactions and the eagerness among the public to learn. As part of the government’s strategy to promote digital banking, the Centre has launched two schemes, ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ and ‘Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana’ for consumers and traders.

Modi also spoke about India’s development and impact at world level. He said, “India is moving at a fast pace” and pointed out that country’s ranking has gone up in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of doing business’. Modi said, “It is the outcome of the hard work of our people that India’s global ranking is improving”. India has rapidly risen among all countries in the global competitive stakes, climbing 16 positions to the 39th position during the past year in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index (GCI). This marks the biggest scale of improvement in competitiveness among all countries and for the second year in a row India has climbed 16 ranks up in the WEF index.