Mann Ki Baat: From GST to Independence day, here are 5 key takeaways from Narendra Modi speech

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 34th episode of Maan ki Baat today. During his 20 minutes address to the nation, the Prime Minister spoke about an array of issues which includes the GST impact, the Indian Independence Day and the women’s cricket team. This radio address came at a time when the recent political developments in Bihar and Gujarat are making the headlines. Also, states like Gujarat and Assam are being affected because of floods. PM Modi on Friday had urged people to share their inputs for his radio programme. Like every month, Modi looked forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the people for which he extended the invitation, a government statement on MyGov Forum said. PM’s address today highlighted some very crucial points. Here are the five key takeaways from Modi’s address to the nation today:

Flood in parts of India



Narendra Modi talked about the areas which have been affected by flood recently. PM says rescue operations are being conducted by Army, government, and NGOs at various parts of the country. PM Modi said that State governments are making maximum possible efforts on their part to provide relief to the flood affected people. GoI, Army, Air Force , NDRF, Paramilitary forces – everybody is doing their best in providing succour to disaster stricken people, said the Prime Minister.

GST Impact



PM Modi hailed GST as a positive move and said it has helped in transforming the economy.The Prime Minister talked about the GST app and how it can help you know the price of every item post GST implementation. He said that the impact of the new tax regime has been fast and has started showing positive results already. PM Modi said that he firmly believed that GST in the future will be regarded as a role model by the world. The massive change which involved numerous people will be regarded as one of the most historic achievements India has ever had.

Indian Independence

August, which is the month in which India secured Independence is crucial in the life of every Indian, PM said. Besides being the month of Independence, it was in August that the Quit India movement had begun. “Quit India Movement also known as ‘August Kranti’ began on 9th August 1942 and on 15th August 1947 India became independent,” PM said. PM Modi urged every Indian to celebrate 15th August as ‘Sankalp Divas’, to take a pledge of doing something for the government, the society or for the family.

Launch of QuitIndiaQuizApp



Narendra Modi launched QuitIndiaQuizApp in order to connect the youth and make them aware of the vast history of the country and their importance in creating the India of today.

Women’s cricket team

PM Modi congratulated the Women’s Cricket Team for their commendable performance in England. He said that he met the team players this week and sensed the disappointment they had since they had lost the final. But he appreciated them for their marvelous performance and for making the country proud.