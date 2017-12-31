Mann Ki Baat: From big Republic Day announcement to Swachh Survekshan, top 5 takeaways from PM Modi’s speech

PM Modi also talked about the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in his last radio address to the nation in 2017.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 39th time via his popular radio show Mann Ki Baat today. During his address to the nation, PM Modi extended New Year wishes to everyone and then spoke about the preachings of Jesus Christ. PM Modi said that Jesus preached about serving the society and he also quoted Gurudev Ramkrishna Paramhans as saying, “Serve living beings as if worshipping the almighty”. PM Modi also talked about the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in his last radio address to the nation in 2017. So, from a big Republic Day announcement to Swachh Survekshan, here are top 5 takeaways from PM speech:

One of the biggest announcements that PM Modi made during his speech was that during this year’s Republic Day celebrations, 10 leaders from the ASEAN countries will be invited as chief guests. Country heads of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei will grace this year’s Republic Day.

Among other announcements, PM Modi made during the Mann Ki Baat, was the one about bolstering the ‘Clean India’ initiative and take it to another level. He announced that there will be a cleanliness survey which will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018, to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas. PM Modi said, “Swachh Survekshan begins in January. We will once again have a look at the strides we are making in cleanliness and areas in which we can improve.”

PM Modi also shared an inspirational story of Kashmir Administrative Examination topper Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak. During his speech he said, “I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, he extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in Kashmir Administrative Examination, today he is an inspiration not only for J&K but India.” From his house burnt down in 1990s to acing the administrative examination, the journey of Anjum is very inspirational.

He also highlighted an important aspect of the year 2018. He said that the people who were born in the 21st century in India will be able to vote. He said, “Tomorrow, 1st January is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters.”

PM Modi talked about women’s liberty, especially among the Muslim community. During his speech, he mentioned that Muslim women wanted to go to Haj but they could not as rules required them to be accompanied by a male guardian. PM Modi said, “It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj, she must have a ‘Mehram’ or a male guardian, otherwise, she cannot travel. It was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year around 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian.”