Manmohan Singh tears into Narendra Modi on camera after shaking hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his former counterpart Manmohan Singh during the tribute paying ceremony for the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

In a video clip aired by India Today channel, Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tore into PM Narendra Modi once again today. Singh reacted to Modi’s allegation of a “secret meeting” between leaders of the Congress and Pakistani officials at the residence of suspended senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. Earlier in the day, both leaders had shaken hands during the tribute paying ceremony for the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi.

During a speech at a rally in Gujarat, Modi had not directly accused Singh and Congress leaders of colluding with Pakistan but did ask as to “what was the reason for holding such a secret meeting” especially at a time when the election was going on in Gujarat. The news of the meeting was first reported by some TV channels. Modi quoted to media reports to cast aspersions on Singh and other leaders.

“There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi had said at the rally in Palanpur, Gujarat. Modi further claimed that the meeting at Aiyar’s house continued for almost three hours and “the next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi is ‘neech’ (a vile man). This is a serious matter.”

“(On one hand) Pakistan Army’s former DG is interfering in Gujarat’s election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don’t you think such events raise doubts,” Modi asked.

Reacting to Modi’s Pakistan Conspiracy, Singh released a statement. India Today aired the video clip in which Singh attacked Modi over his Pakistan claims.

“I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, the desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable. Sadly& regrettably, Sh Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a Former Prime Minister and Army Chief,” Singh said.

“The Congress Party needs no sermons on “Nationalism” from a party and Prime Minister, whose compromised track record, on fighting terrorism is well known. Let me remind Sh Narendra Modi that he had gone to Pakistan uninvited after the terrorist attacks in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. Let him also tell the country the reason for inviting the infamous ISI of Pakistan to our strategic Air Base in Pakistan Pathankot to investigate a terror attack that emanated from Pakistan,” Singh said.