Manmohan Singh says Rahul Gandhi will take Congress to new heights of glory, salutes Sonia Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while speaking at Rahul Gandhi’s coronation, said that the 47-year-old leader will take the party to new heights. “I am sure the party will scale new heights of glory,” he said. The veteran Congress leader told Rahul Gandhi that the party depends on him to transform the politics of hope that is needed, change in poverty and ignorance. He said that Rahul Gandhi has travelled the entire nation and knows the situation very well. Manmohan Singh wished Rahul an excellent tenure and thanked Sonia Gandhi for training Rahul for a long period.

Saluting Sonia Gandhi’s contribution, Manmohan said that she has provided a powerful leadership and will be remembered by the party for a long time. The former PM said that he had the unique privilege of working with Sonia’s Gandhi. “She took historic decisions. The growth rate was 7.8 pct per annum and 140 million ppl were lifted from poverty in 10 years,” he said. “MNREGA was an important step and several other social legislation were taken under sonia Ji,” he added.

“Now that Sonia Ji is handing over reins of the party to Rahul ji we salute Sonia Ji for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing since 19 years. Rahul Ji brings a new sense of dedication & commitment (as party president),” he said. “Rahulji taking over as president when there are certain disturbing trends noticeable in politics. As a distinguished academic pointed out that there are dangers that politics of fear will take over politics of hope,Rahul ji,we depend upon you to transform&sustain politics of hope,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi took charge as the Congress president on Saturday morning at the party headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi. The event was attended by all the major political leaders. Apart from this Priyanka Gandhi also attended the event along with her husband Robert Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi, while speaking at the ceremony, remembered the former PM Indira Gandhi. “Indira Gandhi treated me like her own daughter & I learnt a lot about India from her,” the outgoing party president who served for 19 years said.