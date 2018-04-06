Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi meet Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Gandhi and Singh drove down to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the meeting took place, the Congress said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today met visiting Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed issues of mutual interest. Gandhi and Singh drove down to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the meeting took place, the Congress said.

During the over half-an-hour meeting, the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation. They talked of the age-old ties between the two neighbouring countries. Former Union minister Anand Sharma was also present during the meeting. Oli is on a three-day visit to India, his first visit abroad after assuming office.