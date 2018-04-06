Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi meet Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today met visiting Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed issues of mutual interest. Gandhi and Singh drove down to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the meeting took place, the Congress said.
During the over half-an-hour meeting, the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation. They talked of the age-old ties between the two neighbouring countries. Former Union minister Anand Sharma was also present during the meeting. Oli is on a three-day visit to India, his first visit abroad after assuming office.