Manjeri Medical College row: 21 MBBS students suspended for ragging juniors

As many as 21 senior MBBS students of the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram, Kerala have been suspended after being accused of ragging the first year students. (Source: PTI)

As many as 21 senior MBBS students of the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram, Kerala have been suspended after being accused of ragging the first year students of the college. According to reports, the senior students were suspended by the college authorities on December 19 after a case of ragging was reported by the junior students. The In-charge of boy’s hostel, Dr. PS Sanjay, said that it is a serious issue and preliminary action has been taken against the students. He also informed that anti-ragging cell at the college is active in making students aware of the consequences and doing its best to check and stop the menace once and for all.

The college has deputed a three-member internal committee to conduct a detailed inquiry of the issue. As per the complaint, first year students were forced by senior students to clean their toilets and drink impure water. In a similar incident earlier this month, a 22-year old Polytechnic College student in Kottayam was admitted to hospital for a kidney treatment after a brutal physical ordeal which he had to undergo during ragging by seniors. The student was asked to do intense physical exercise and was forced to drink liquor at the Institute’s hostel.

You might also want to see this:

The student was also threatened to remain silent. The junior student started vomiting and shivering after he was forcefully taken to the terrace and then asked to drink. Next day the student reached home with the help of a friend and reported the incident. Later the victim’s parents have complained to the Kottayam police superintendent and the college officials.