Manish Sisodia seeks details of Centre’s social media campaigns

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra seeking details of the process of payments made for social media campaigns for various Centre-run schemes.

Sisodia’s move comes 10 days after CBI registered a preliminary enquiry against him and others in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government’s social media campaign ‘Talk to AK’ even as the AAP dispensation refuted the same saying that no consultant was hired especially for it.

According to Delhi government, through proper tender, a public relations company was appointed by the government in June last year to publicise its works for a period of one year while ‘Talk to AK” was held in July.

In his letter to Misra, the Deputy Chief Minister sought details of social media campaigns for ‘Make in India’, ‘Narendra Modi app’, ‘Startup India’ and ‘Digital India’.

Sisodia sought to know details regarding central government’s agencies, private advertisement and event management companies, saying that whether bidding process was adopted by the Centre for advertisements for Centre-run schemes on Google , Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

“For social media campaign, payments have to be made through credit cards and credit limit only. Which department, government-run agencies or private agencies’ credit cards and credit limits were used for making payments for social media campaign for centre’s schemes?” asked the Deputy CM.

He also sought to know who has developed ‘Narendra Modi app’ and who has the ownership right of this app and how much money was spent on advertisements for the app.