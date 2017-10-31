Manipur Zila Parishad Adhaksha elections: BJP triumphs, wins all 6 posts; CM N Biren Singh tweets on triumph

BJP has further consolidated its status as the numero uno party in Manipur after winning all six Zila Parishad Adhaksha posts. (PTI)

BJP has further consolidated its status as the numero uno party in Manipur after winning all six Zila Parishad Adhaksha posts. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tweeted asserting that Manipur is firmly with BJP. “In a clean sweep in Manipur, BJP wins all 6 Zila Parishad Adhaksha post,” he tweeted. This comes after BJP had managed to form the government in this northeastern state.

Earlier this year, Singh had won the trust vote in the Manipur assembly. The BJP had won the vote 32-27 in a floor test, defeating the Congress. Congress, however, had emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state. The BJP’s Yumnam Khemchand Singh, from Singjamei constituency, was elected the Speaker, defeating Congress candidate Govindas Konthoujam.

The new Speaker conducted the trust vote through a voice call despite a Congress demand that the vote be held through secret ballot. Defecting Congress MLA from Andro constituency, Th Shyamkumar, who was sworn in along with Chief Minister Biren Singh and deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh voted in favour of the BJP.

Ten Congress MLAs moved a motion to disqualify Shyamkumar from the Assembly citing the anti-defection law. They said that he had crossed the floor of the House. The Congress members also demanded that the Assembly proceedings be adjourned because of the defection. Both motions were struck down by the Speaker who said no protocol had been breached. Shyamkumar can remain a cabinet member for a period of six months before facing a bypoll in his constituency.

On April 28, four Congress legislators had joined the ruling BJP in Manipur. Sumatibala Nongthoujam, President of the Mahila Morcha of Manipur Pradesh BJP, told PTI that the Congress MLAs who joined the BJP were Ngamthang Haokip, Y Surchandra Singh, S Bira Singh MLA and O Lukhoi Singh.