Manipur police arrest four NSCN(IM) militants

In another operation carried out yesterday at Khangshim village in Thoubal district, one sympathiser and a captain of the militant outfit was also arrested. (Representative image: PTI)

Three cadres of NSCN(IM) and one sympathiser was apprehended from different locations of Thoubal district following three search operations by Manipur police commandos, a police officer said today.

In a search operation conducted at Tuisem village by state police commandos yesterday led by SP M Pradeep, at around 3 am, seven persons were apprehended for failing to provide authentic identity papers. Three of them turned out to be former members of NSCN(IM), the officer said.

They have been handed over to Pallel Police station for verification, the officer said.

Four SSBL guns and one weapon were recovered during the operation, the sources said.

In another operation carried out yesterday at Khangshim village in Thoubal district, one sympathiser and a captain of the militant outfit was also arrested.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The duo has been identified as Hongsha, 32, and self-styled Captain Ashang Hongsha, 42, of the same village, the police officer said. HOngsha was in constant touch with cadres stationed at Dimapur’s Hebron Camp, the officer added.

The commando team also recovered one .38 pistol with four live rounds and one mobile handset.

Meanwhile, another police team, carried out a search operation at Serou locality, leading to the arrest of yet another two cadres of the same outfit identified as Bungdon Bingham, 29 and Setlun Shungjong, 23.

The state force managed to recover one .32 pistol loaded with one live round, by the police, the officer said.