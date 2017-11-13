  3. Manipur Explosion: Two Assam Rifles jawans killed in IED blast

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 13, 2017 7:50 AM
In a tragic incident this morning, two Assam Rifles jawans were killed in an IED explosion during patrolling near Chandel in Manipur as per ANI report. More details awaited.

